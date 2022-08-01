 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man dies in crash of train into truck in Grant County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A man died in a crash of a train into a truck in Grant County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center was notified by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Iowa of the crash of the train into the truck on Closing Dam Road in the town of Cassville, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at 7101 Closing Dam Road in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer when the pickup was struck in the passenger side by a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, Dreckman said

Osterhaus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office, Dreckman said.

No injuries to the BNSF crew were reported.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics