Man dies in crash of train into truck in Grant County, authorities say

A man died in a crash of a train into a truck in Grant County on Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center was notified by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office in Iowa of the crash of the train into the truck on Closing Dam Road in the town of Cassville, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Investigators determined that Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at 7101 Closing Dam Road in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck pulling a trailer when the pickup was struck in the passenger side by a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, Dreckman said

Osterhaus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office, Dreckman said.

No injuries to the BNSF crew were reported.