Man dies in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Oregon, authorities say

A man died Thursday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Oregon that involved a side-swipe and a head-on crash, authorities said. 

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 14, south of Waterman Road in the town of Rutland, around 7:30 a.m., the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. 

Investigators believe the crash started with a northbound vehicle veering over the center line and side-swiping a southbound vehicle. The first vehicle then struck another southbound vehicle head-on, the Sheriff's Office said. 

A fourth vehicle, which was traveling north, then rear-ended the first car. The Sheriff's Office noted that the crash information is preliminary because investigators were still trying to determine the precise sequence of events. 

None of the vehicles had passengers. A male driver died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said. No further information on his identity had been released. 

A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. The two other drivers, a man and woman, were uninjured. 

The crash closed Highway 14 near Oregon for more than five hours. Traffic was rerouted along a detour until the road reopened shortly after 1 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its tip line at (608) 284-6900. 

