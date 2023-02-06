A man died from injuries sustained in a crash on the North Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

At about 6:20 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle making a left turn onto Anhalt Drive was rear-ended by a vehicle heading north on Packers Avenue, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

A 67-year-old man was injured in the crash and taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died, Becker said.

Police didn’t say which vehicle the man was in or if he was a driver or passenger. His identity will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

