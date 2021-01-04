 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash Friday on West Side, Madison police say
alert

Man dies from injuries suffered in crash Friday on West Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

A man died at a local hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in a crash early Friday on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The man, who was not identified, was driving a pickup truck south on Whitney Way near Mineral Point Road when it left the road and struck a tree, Grigg said.

The man was extracted from the heavily damaged truck and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Grigg said.

Man accused of killing sister held for trial tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics