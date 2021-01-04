Man dies from injuries suffered in crash Friday on West Side, Madison police say

A man died at a local hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in a crash early Friday on the West Side, Madison police reported.

Alcohol appeared to be a factor in the crash about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Mineral Point Road, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The man, who was not identified, was driving a pickup truck south on Whitney Way near Mineral Point Road when it left the road and struck a tree, Grigg said.

The man was extracted from the heavily damaged truck and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Grigg said.

