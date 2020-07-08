You are the owner of this article.
Man dies from injuries in June hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 46-year-old Madison man who suffered life-threatening head injuries in a hit-and-run last month on the Far East Side has died, Madison police reported.

The man, who has not been named, died at a hospital over the weekend, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement Tuesday.

A passerby found the man unconscious in a grassy area in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on June 21. It is believed he was struck either late on Saturday, June 20 or early on Sunday, June 21, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

