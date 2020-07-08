Man dies from injuries in June hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 46-year-old Madison man who suffered life-threatening head injuries in a hit-and-run last month on the Far East Side has died, Madison police reported.

The man, who has not been named, died at a hospital over the weekend, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement Tuesday.

A passerby found the man unconscious in a grassy area in the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on June 21. It is believed he was struck either late on Saturday, June 20 or early on Sunday, June 21, DeSpain said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.