Man dies from crash after fleeing hit-and-run incident in Dodge County, authorities say

A man who wrecked his vehicle after fleeing a hit-and-run crash in Dodge County earlier this month has died, authorities said.

Joseph R. Berger, 67, of Cambria, died on Saturday at the hospital, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

Berger was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed toward a roundabout off of Highway 26 in the town of Emmet.

Authorities think Berger had been involved in a minor hit-and-run crash on State Highway 26 near Juneau before fleeing and crashing, Schmidt said.

A medical helicopter had taken Berger to a hospital in Summit after the Watertown Fire Department removed him from his vehicle.