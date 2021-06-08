Man dies after UTV crash in Green County, Sheriff's Office says

A man who was pinned under a UTV after it crashed in Green County died from his injuries at the hospital Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities are not releasing the man's name until his family is notified. He was the one driving the UTV and was alone, the Green County Sheriff's Office said.
Green County Sheriff's Deputies and other emergency crews responded to a 911 call from the man while he was trapped under the John Deere Gator UTV around 1:30 p.m. along 30th Street at the border of the city of Monroe and the township of Clarno.
Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a statement that his office believes the man was driving the UTV northbound on Jeffery Road when it left the road and overturned while he was trying to make a left hand turn.
Emergency crews were able to remove the man from underneath the UTV and began medical treatment. Green County EMS took him to the Monroe Clinic Hospital, but he died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
Skatrud said it appeared the man was not wearing a safety harness or a helmet.
Monroe Police, Monroe Rural Fire Department and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens also assisted at the scene.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
