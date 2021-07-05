Man dies after Southwest Side shooting, Madison police say

A 23-year-old man died after being shot on the Southwest Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Verona Road, and arrived to find a man who had been shot and sustained serious injuries, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.
Police immediately began life-saving measures on the man, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, Bauman said.
The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.