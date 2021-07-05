 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies after Southwest Side shooting, Madison police say
alert

Man dies after Southwest Side shooting, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A 23-year-old man died after being shot on the Southwest Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Verona Road, and arrived to find a man who had been shot and sustained serious injuries, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Police immediately began life-saving measures on the man, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, Bauman said.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics