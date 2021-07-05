Man dies after Southwest Side shooting, Madison police say

A 23-year-old man died after being shot on the Southwest Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Verona Road, and arrived to find a man who had been shot and sustained serious injuries, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a report.

Police immediately began life-saving measures on the man, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but died as a result of his injuries, Bauman said.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.