A man died after a slip on ice at a Southwest Side group home on Friday night knocked him unconscious, Madison police reported.
At about 7:20 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to help the 64-year-old man, who staff said slipped when he went outside the home in the 2300 block of Harley Drive to smoke, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Officers provided aid until a Madison EMS unit arrived. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, Fryer said.
Nothing suspicious was located at the scene, Fryer said.
