Man dies after driving hovercraft off of Mississippi River into tree in Wisconsin, officials say
Mississippi River icy generic Wisconsin

An icy Mississippi River is seen in Wisconsin near Prairie du Chien in 2015. 

 FLICKR USER WISCONSINKAASKOP

A 77-year-old man died Wednesday in Grant County after driving his hovercraft vessel off of the frozen waters of the Mississippi River and into a tree, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said it believes Gary Kaiser, of Potosi, had a medical event shortly after leaving shore in his hovercraft near Jay's Landing in the town of Bloomington around 8:30 a.m. 

Kaiser hit a tree on an island about 100 yards away from shore, the Sheriff's Office said. He died on scene. 

The Sheriff's Office said the crash is under investigation. 

The Bagley Fire Department, Bagley First Responders, Bloomington Fire Department, West Grant EMS, Wisconsin DNR and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assisted at the scene. 

