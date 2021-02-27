Man dies after crashing pickup truck into Sun Prairie pizza place

A man is dead after he crashed his pickup truck into a Sun Prairie pizza restaurant Saturday morning, police said.

Sun Prairie police, along with fire and EMS, responded to the crash at Anna's Pizzeria, 1609 W. Main St., at around 6:45 a.m., Sgt. Jason Lefeber said. The pickup truck was found completely inside of the restaurant, which had significant structural damage.

The man was found unconscious in the driver seat of the pickup truck and had to be extricated, Sun Prairie fire Chief Christopher Garrison said.

The man was taken to a local medical care facility by EMS, where he was ultimately pronounced dead. No others were involved or injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash seems to be the man suffered a "significant medical event" just before the crash, Lefeber said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anna's Pizzeria posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon the restaurant will be "closed until further notice."

