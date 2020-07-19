You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after crashing into parked car from his motorcycle on the North Side
Man dies after crashing into parked car from his motorcycle on the North Side

The body of a 31-year-old man was found lying next to a motorcycle on the North Side Saturday morning, Madison police said.

The man was driving the motorcycle before laying it down and crashing into a parked car on the 1900 block of Thackeray Road at around 7:41 a.m. Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said. 

The man died from blunt force trauma, Jugovich said, after the motorcycle hit the ground and his body hit the car.

