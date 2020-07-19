Man dies after crashing into parked car from his motorcycle on the North Side

The body of a 31-year-old man was found lying next to a motorcycle on the North Side Saturday morning, Madison police said.
The man was driving the motorcycle before laying it down and crashing into a parked car on the 1900 block of Thackeray Road at around 7:41 a.m. Saturday, Lt. David Jugovich said.
The man died from blunt force trauma, Jugovich said, after the motorcycle hit the ground and his body hit the car.
