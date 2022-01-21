 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
date 2022-01-21

Man dies after crashing car into tree on North Side, Madison police say
Man dies after crashing car into tree on North Side, Madison police say

A man died in fiery crash early Friday morning on the North Side after his car hit a tree head-on, according to Madison police.

The 24-year-old driver crashed on the 900 block of Northport Drive just after 1 a.m., which caused the car to catch fire, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to a Madison hospital where he died, she said.

Fryer said Madison police continue to investigate the fatal crash.

