Man dies after causing rear-end crash in Windsor, authorities say
A man died after causing a rear-end crash in the village of Windsor on Monday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies and DeForest area EMS and fire crews were dispatched at 3:21 p.m. to the crash at 6708 Lake Road, Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

The preliminary investigation found that a 55-year-old woman was driving a Ford Edge north on Lake Road and stopped waiting for the vehicle in front of her to turn right. While she was stopped, another Ford Edge, which was driven by a 63-year-old man, rear-ended the women’s vehicle, Larsh said.

The man was taken to UW Health American Center, where he was pronounced dead, while the woman suffered minor injuries, Larsh said.

Names were not released pending notification of family of the driver who was killed and the outcome of the investigation, Larsh said.

