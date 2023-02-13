A 38-year-old died after being thrown from his SUV in a rollover crash Sunday night, Fitchburg police said.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. at Fish Hatchery Road and Cahill Main, Lt. Andrew McCarthy said in a statement.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was found unresponsive at the scene and authorities pronounced him dead at the hospital, McCarthy said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The incident closed Fish Hatchery Road between McKee Road and Caddis Bend for about four and a half hours Sunday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man.

