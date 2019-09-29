Madison police are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year following a shooting death Saturday on the city’s North Side.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of Northport Drive just after 6 p.m., Lt. Scott Kleinfeldt said.
Officers found a male with a gunshot wound, who later died as a result of his injuries, Kleinfeldt said.
Additional information was not available late Saturday.
Last month, Amanda Woods, 30, was fatally stabbed after an argument over crack cocaine on the city’s East Side, authorities said. Lew Jefferson, 58, of Madison, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Woods’ death.