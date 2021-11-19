Man dead, woman injured in Grant County shooting, authorities say

A man was killed and a woman injured in an early morning shooting Friday in Grant County, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance around 3:30 a.m. at a residence near Main Street in the village of Potosi when they heard a gunshot and a woman scream, followed by another gunshot, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said.
Upon entering, deputies found a 37-year-old woman who had been shot along with a man who had been shot dead, Dreckman said. Authorities did not say who shot whom in the incident.
The woman was taken to Grant Regional hospital before being flown to UW Hospital, Dreckman said.
The Sheriff’s Office will release more details about the incident as its investigation continues.
