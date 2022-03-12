 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man dead, another injured following a shooting in Milwaukee

  • 0
Police squad car lights

Milwaukee police say one man died and another was injured after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them.

The Journal Sentinel reports the incident occurred 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 31-year-old man died and 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics