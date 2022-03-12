Man dead, another injured following a shooting in Milwaukee

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee police say one man died and another was injured after someone fired shots out of a vehicle striking them.
The Journal Sentinel reports the incident occurred 400 block of West North Avenue near the intersection of North Avenue and North Holton Street around 4:10 p.m. Friday.
Police say a 31-year-old man died and 37-year-old man was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects.
