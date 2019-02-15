A despondent Madison man slit his throat in a suicide attempt Thursday night, but police were able to stop the bleeding and the man was taken to the hospital.
The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at a residence on Commercial Avenue, Madison police said.
The man, who is in his 20s, locked himself in a bathroom at home, with his roommate calling 911.
Two Madison police officers and a police sergeant went to the scene.
"The team forced entry and found him motionless, on the floor, with his eyes wide open and not blinking," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was quickly losing blood from a large, open wound."
One of the officers had a QuikClot bandage that was applied over the wound, then bed sheets and more pressure was applied to further contain and suppress the blood flow.
"Paramedics arrived to continue lifesaving measures," DeSpain said.
"Initially, it was thought the man might not survive, but thanks to the quick work of the officers, paramedics and medical professionals, he ended up listed in stable condition and was expected to live," DeSpain said.