Man critically injured, suspect in custody in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say

A man was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody in a stabbing at Peace Park Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for surgery for a potentially life-threatening wound after the incident about 1:30 p.m. at the park at 452 State Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police were able to follow the suspect's path as he fled the area thanks to downtown surveillance cameras, DeSpain said.

The suspect’s name was not released.

