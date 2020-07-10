Man critically injured, suspect in custody in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A man was critically injured and a suspect was taken into custody in a stabbing at Peace Park Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for surgery for a potentially life-threatening wound after the incident about 1:30 p.m. at the park at 452 State Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Police were able to follow the suspect's path as he fled the area thanks to downtown surveillance cameras, DeSpain said.
The suspect’s name was not released.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today