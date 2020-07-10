Man critically injured, man arrested in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A man was critically injured and another man arrested in a stabbing at Peace Park on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 53-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for surgery for a potentially life-threatening wound after the incident about 1:30 p.m. at the park at 452 State Street. He remained hospitalized on Friday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.