Man critically injured, man arrested in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say

A man was critically injured and another man arrested in a stabbing at Peace Park on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.
The 53-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for surgery for a potentially life-threatening wound after the incident about 1:30 p.m. at the park at 452 State Street. He remained hospitalized on Friday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The suspect was spotted boarding a Madison Metro bus and officers stopped the bus at West Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrested Billy G. Langford, 34, no permanent address, on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.
