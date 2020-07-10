You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man critically injured, man arrested in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say
alert

Man critically injured, man arrested in stabbing at Peace Park, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Billy G. Langford booking photo

Billy G. Langford.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man was critically injured and another man arrested in a stabbing at Peace Park on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 53-year-old man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for surgery for a potentially life-threatening wound after the incident about 1:30 p.m. at the park at 452 State Street. He remained hospitalized on Friday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The suspect was spotted boarding a Madison Metro bus and officers stopped the bus at West Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and arrested Billy G. Langford, 34, no permanent address, on tentative charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics