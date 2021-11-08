Man critically injured in stabbing at Rock County residence, authorities say

A man was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday afternoon at a town of Fulton residence, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Rock County deputies were sent to the residence in the town of Fulton on a report of a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed, Sgt. Clint Rowley reported.
The investigation determined that it appears the man had gotten into a physical altercation with a 37-year-old man that resulted in the 36-year-old man receiving a stab wound, Rowley said.
The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition, Rowley said.
The incident was characterized as isolated with no threat to the public, and the investigation is continuing, Rowley said.
No more details were released.