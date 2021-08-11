Man critically injured in shooting on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A 30-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., a man called 911 to report that he had been shot multiple times by a person he did not know in the 4600 block of Atticus Way, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and was in critical, but stable condition, Bauman said.

Numerous police resources responded to the area to search for the suspect or suspects and/or any witnesses, but no arrests have been made as the investigation led by the Madison Police Violent Crime Unit continues, Bauman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

