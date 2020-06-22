You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man critically injured in apparent hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say

Man critically injured in apparent hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 46-year-old Madison man sustained life-threatening head injuries in what appeared to be a hit-and-run Saturday morning on the Far East Side, police said. 

A passerby found the man unconscious, lying in a grassy area near the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

The man suffered life-threatening head injuries and is in critical condition, DeSpain said. 

DeSpain said the incident appeared to be a hit-and-run. 

Two other hit-and-runs occurred in the last few days, one early Sunday morning Downtown and another early Monday morning on the Far East Side

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics