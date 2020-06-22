Man critically injured in apparent hit-and-run on Far East Side, Madison police say

A 46-year-old Madison man sustained life-threatening head injuries in what appeared to be a hit-and-run Saturday morning on the Far East Side, police said.
A passerby found the man unconscious, lying in a grassy area near the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The man suffered life-threatening head injuries and is in critical condition, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the incident appeared to be a hit-and-run.
Two other hit-and-runs occurred in the last few days, one early Sunday morning Downtown and another early Monday morning on the Far East Side.
