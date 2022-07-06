Man critically injured, faces OWI after rollover crash on East Side, Madison police say

A 34-year-old man was critically injured and faces an OWI after a rollover crash on the East Side early Saturday, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the crash at the intersection of Packers Avenue and Commercial Avenue shortly after 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

An SUV was traveling at high speed when it hit a curb, rolled multiple times and crashed into a pole, Fryer said.

The Madison Fire Department had to cut the driver from the vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

The man’s name had not been released.

Signs of drug use were found inside the vehicle, Fryer said.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog that the alleged OWI is the second for the man, who also was cited for failure to control a vehicle.