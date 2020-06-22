You are the owner of this article.
Man critically injured after hit and run on Far East Side, Madison police say

A 46-year-old Madison man sustained serious head injuries after what appeared to be a hit and run Saturday morning on the Far East Side, police said. 

A passerby found the man unconscious, lying in a grassy area near the 4700 block of East Washington Avenue around 8:30 a.m., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. 

The man suffered life-threatening head injuries and is in critical condition, DeSpain said. 

DeSpain said the incident appeared to be a hit and run. 

Two other hit and runs occurred in the last few days, one early Sunday morning Downtown and another early Monday morning on the Far East Side

