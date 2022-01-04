Man crawls up from ditch after being hit by vehicle while walking along Grant County highway, authorities say

A man crawled up from a ditch after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 133 in Grant County on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported.
At about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man found on the shoulder of Highway 133 near Peer Road in the town of Marion, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
The caller said the man, who was later identified as Marcus A. Brown, 26, of Boscobel, had a head injury and did not know what had happened, Dreckman said.
Before law enforcement arrived at the scene, Brown was picked up by a group of friends and they later were found at a residence in Cozy Acres mobile home park, Dreckman said.
Deputies determined that Brown was walking west on 133 when he was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle, throwing him into a ditch. He was able to crawl to the shoulder of the road and flag down a passing motorist, Dreckman said.
Brown was taken by Boscobel EMS to a Boscobel area hospital for treatment of his injuries, Dreckman said.
The hit-and-run driver is being sought and the Grant County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 608-723-2157.