 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man crawls up from ditch after being hit by vehicle while walking along Grant County highway, authorities say
alert

Man crawls up from ditch after being hit by vehicle while walking along Grant County highway, authorities say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man crawled up from a ditch after being hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 133 in Grant County on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported.

At about 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man found on the shoulder of Highway 133 near Peer Road in the town of Marion, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The caller said the man, who was later identified as Marcus A. Brown, 26, of Boscobel, had a head injury and did not know what had happened, Dreckman said.

Before law enforcement arrived at the scene, Brown was picked up by a group of friends and they later were found at a residence in Cozy Acres mobile home park, Dreckman said.

Deputies determined that Brown was walking west on 133 when he was struck from behind by a westbound vehicle, throwing him into a ditch. He was able to crawl to the shoulder of the road and flag down a passing motorist, Dreckman said.

Brown was taken by Boscobel EMS to a Boscobel area hospital for treatment of his injuries, Dreckman said.

The hit-and-run driver is being sought and the Grant County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to contact them at 608-723-2157.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics