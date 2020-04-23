You are the owner of this article.
Man crashes into utility pole during 'targeted act of gun violence' on North Side, police say
Madison police squad car (copy)
A driver on Madison's North Side was injured Thursday afternoon crashing into a utility pole while being shot at, police said.

Madison police said it appeared someone in another vehicle was shooting at the driver's vehicle before it struck a utility pole just after noon on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. The driver, who did not appear to have been shot, was treated at a hospital, police said.

Utility workers were called to remove downed wires that had fallen on the damaged vehicle. 

"This appears to be a targeted act of gun violence," police said.

Shell casings found, but no injuries reported in North Side shooting, Madison police say

