Man crashes into utility pole during 'targeted act of gun violence' on North Side, police say

A driver on Madison's North Side was injured Thursday afternoon crashing into a utility pole while being shot at, police said.
Madison police said it appeared someone in another vehicle was shooting at the driver's vehicle before it struck a utility pole just after noon on the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. The driver, who did not appear to have been shot, was treated at a hospital, police said.
Utility workers were called to remove downed wires that had fallen on the damaged vehicle.
"This appears to be a targeted act of gun violence," police said.
