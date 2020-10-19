 Skip to main content
Man crashes into curb while driving drunk, threatens to 'beat up, disarm and shoot' officers
Man crashes into curb while driving drunk, threatens to 'beat up, disarm and shoot' officers

Police lights

A Madison man was arrested Sunday night after he crashed into a curb on S. Park Street while driving drunk then threatened to harm officers responding to the crash, Madison police reported. 

Alfred L. Jones, 50, was arrested on tentative charges for a fourth OWI and threats to law enforcement and issued additional traffic citations, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said. The arrest came after Jones crashed into a curb on the 1300 block of S. Park St. at around 7:46 p.m. Sunday. 

Alfred L. Jones

Jones

Officers arrived to find Jones with the disabled vehicle, and one officer noted Jones' breath smelled of intoxicants, Eull said. The officer asked him to perform field sobriety tests, which Jones did not do well, and he was arrested. Further evidence of alcohol consumption was found both inside and around the vehicle. 

Jones later threatened to "beat up, disarm and shoot officers with their own service weapons," Eull said. 

He was booked into the Dane County Jail.

