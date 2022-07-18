Man crashes car on North Side fleeing drug, child neglect investigation, Madison police say

A man crashed a car on the North Side on Sunday afternoon while fleeing a drug and child neglect investigation, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the area of Kedzie Street about 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the drug investigation and potential child neglect investigation and saw the suspect vehicle driving away as they arrived, Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a statement

Policer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove away and crashed on Aberg Avenue near Packers Avenue, Loredo said.

A mother and child who were in the car were not injured, Loredo said.

The male driver fled on foot and a police dog helped find him hiding in brush. The man, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, and had several pre-exiting state charges and a warrant in addition to new charges, Loredo said.