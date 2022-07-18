 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man crashes car on North Side fleeing drug, child neglect investigation, Madison police say

Police lights

A man crashed a car on the North Side on Sunday afternoon while fleeing a drug and child neglect investigation, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the area of Kedzie Street about 1:30 p.m. Sunday for the drug investigation and potential child neglect investigation and saw the suspect vehicle driving away as they arrived, Sgt. Javier Loredo said in a statement

Policer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove away and crashed on Aberg Avenue near Packers Avenue, Loredo said.

A mother and child who were in the car were not injured, Loredo said.

The male driver fled on foot and a police dog helped find him hiding in brush. The man, who was not identified, was arrested without incident, and had several pre-exiting state charges and a warrant in addition to new charges, Loredo said.

People are also reading…

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics