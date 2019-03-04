A man who crashed his minivan into a ditch in Rock County early Saturday morning was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Daniel Strang, 31, Sullivan, was arrested by deputies at about 12:15 a.m. on Highway 26 in the town of Milton, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were dispatched after getting a 911 call that a vehicle ran off the road and a man was walking in the area.
Strang was located about a half-mile away from where his vehicle went into the ditch.
He was given standardized field sobriety tests, with the deputy finding probable cause to arrest him.
"Investigation of the runoff shows distracted driving and the snow conditions contributed to the driver failing to maintain his lane of travel, entering the ditch," said Sgt. Troy Egger.