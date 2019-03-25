Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A Madison man who crashed his car into a high voltage power pole Saturday night was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Elliott Jennings, 55, was taken into custody after he tried to walk away from the crash, Madison police said.

The crash and subsequent arrest happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 900 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue.

"He slammed his car into a wooden utility pole," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The collision split but didn't topple the pole, atop of which were high-voltage lines."

Arriving officers blocked the street and contacted Madison Gas and Electric to repair the damaged pole.

"The driver attempted to walk away from the scene, but numerous witnesses pointed him out to arriving officers," DeSpain said. "He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of a large head cut."

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

