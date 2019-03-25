A Madison man who crashed his car into a high voltage power pole Saturday night was arrested for his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.
Elliott Jennings, 55, was taken into custody after he tried to walk away from the crash, Madison police said.
The crash and subsequent arrest happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 900 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue.
"He slammed his car into a wooden utility pole," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The collision split but didn't topple the pole, atop of which were high-voltage lines."
Arriving officers blocked the street and contacted Madison Gas and Electric to repair the damaged pole.
"The driver attempted to walk away from the scene, but numerous witnesses pointed him out to arriving officers," DeSpain said. "He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of a large head cut."
Football player Quintez Cephus' civil rights case against UW dropped, but likely to be re-filed after sex assault trial
Security guard bitten, scratched by shoplifter, Madison police say
Woman arrested in gas station holdup, Madison police say
Off-duty deputy sees drug suspect at Walmart, leads to arrest, Richland County Sheriff says
'Prolific shoplifter' arrested again, Madison police say
Alleged burglar arrested in second attempt at store in 2 hours, Madison police say
Man tased by Janesville officer, arrested for alleged 7th OWI
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Two arrested in Mifflin Street shooting, Madison police say
Evansville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
Mugging suspect arrested a month later, Madison police say
Man allegedly sold drugs to addicts at rehab facility, Madison police say