A Madison man who told a police officer he had been drinking all morning crashed into an apartment building on the North Side on Wednesday, getting ticketed after witnesses prevented him from driving away.

David Flesch, 49, was ticketed for his alleged third operating while intoxicated offense after crashing around 11:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, Madison police said.

Nobody was injured in the building.

"Witnesses said a drunken driver nearly hit several cars while careening out of control a couple of times across multiple lanes of traffic on a busy Packers Avenue Wednesday morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The car eventually left the road at a high rate of speed, hitting the apartment building and damaging the brick exterior.

"Passersby went to the driver's aid and found he was trying to reverse his course and leave the scene," DeSpain said. "They prevented him from doing so as first responders arrived."

An officer said Flesch's eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.

"She asked him if he had been drinking and he replied 'All morning,'" DeSpain said.

He also was cited for operating without a valid license and operating after suspension of registration.

