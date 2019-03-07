...WINTERY MIX POTENTIAL FOR SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...
A WINTRY MIX OF RAIN, SLEET AND SNOW IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN, MAINLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND NIGHT. THE
WINTERY MIX WILL TURN TO MOSTLY RAIN ACROSS SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN,
WHILE PERSISTING IN PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN.
THE WINTERY MIX WILL TRANSITION TO MAINLY SNOW LATER SATURDAY
NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY. AT THIS TIME, SNOWFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES
IS POSSIBLE ALONG AND NORTH OF A LINE FROM MINERAL POINT TO
MADISON TO MEQUON, WITH THE HIGHEST TOTALS TOWARDS REEDSBURG,
BERLIN, PORTAGE, FOND DU LAC AND WESTFIELD.
THERE REMAINS CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE LOW LEVEL
TEMPERATURE PROFILE OF THE ATMOSPHERE AS THIS SYSTEM PASSES
THROUGH SOUTHERN WISCONSIN ON SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT. IF THE
LOW GOES FARTHER SOUTH, THE PRECIPITATION MAY END UP AS MORE OF A
WINTRY MIX OR MORE SNOW ACROSS THE AREA SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.
IN ADDITION, STRONG EAST WINDS MAY GUST TO 30 TO 40 MPH ON
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY EVENING. STRONG WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS MAY
GUST TO 30 TO 40 MPH LATER SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY. THE WET SNOW
WILL REDUCE ANY BLOWING AND DRIFTING THREAT.
ALL TRAVEL INTERESTS WILL WANT TO MONITOR THIS DEVELOPING WEATHER
SITUATION FOR SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY IF HEADING NORTH INTO CENTRAL
AND NORTHERN WISCONSIN AS WELL AS MINNESOTA, WHERE MORE SNOWFALL
AND HAZARDOUS WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED.
A Madison man who told a police officer he had been drinking all morning crashed into an apartment building on the North Side on Wednesday, getting ticketed after witnesses prevented him from driving away.
David Flesch, 49, was ticketed for his alleged third operating while intoxicated offense after crashing around 11:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Packers Avenue, Madison police said.
Nobody was injured in the building.
"Witnesses said a drunken driver nearly hit several cars while careening out of control a couple of times across multiple lanes of traffic on a busy Packers Avenue Wednesday morning," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The car eventually left the road at a high rate of speed, hitting the apartment building and damaging the brick exterior.
"Passersby went to the driver's aid and found he was trying to reverse his course and leave the scene," DeSpain said. "They prevented him from doing so as first responders arrived."
An officer said Flesch's eyes were watery and bloodshot, his speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol.
"She asked him if he had been drinking and he replied 'All morning,'" DeSpain said.
He also was cited for operating without a valid license and operating after suspension of registration.
