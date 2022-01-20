 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man convicted of sexual assault of neighbor girl, along with child porn possession
A Mount Horeb man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl who lived near him when he lived in Middleton.

In addition to second-degree sexual assault of a child, Brian R. Henige, 54, also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He will be sentenced in April by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will seek up to 10 years in prison for Henige. The sexual assault conviction carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision, while the child pornography conviction carries up to 25 years. By state law, Henige must serve at least three years in prison for the child pornography conviction.

Several other offenses were dismissed under the agreement, including exposing himself to a child, exposing harmful material to a child and five additional counts of child pornography possession.

A criminal complaint filed in March states the girl's father contacted police after the girl told a school counselor about the alleged assaults, which began in August 2020. The first assault occurred in her home, she said, after which she said Henige sent her a text message reading, "No regrets."

Several other assaults occurred, some at Henige's home, the complaint states, but the girl said she was not sure of the dates. She told police Henige said he would kill her and hide her body if she ever told anyone about the assaults, the complaint states.

