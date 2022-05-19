Man convicted of sexual assault of 2 12-year-old girls gets year in jail, probation

A 23-year-old Monroe man was sentenced to a year in jail Wednesday for the sexual assault of two 12-year-old girls in separate incidents in 2020 and 2021.

But as part of the sentence imposed by Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White, Jacan Flores will go to prison for more than nine years if he violates the terms of his eight-year probation, of which the year in jail is one component.

Flores pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault in February — one for inappropriately touching a girl he’d met online in a Dane County park in January 2021, and one for walking into a neighbor’s apartment and improperly touching a girl while she slept in October 2020, according to criminal complaints.

Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Rennicke on Wednesday said that Flores should be sent to prison for 10 years and then serve 10 years of supervision, saying it wasn’t clear from a pre-sentence investigation that Flores had accepted responsibility for the crimes.

“I don’t think that defendant has grasped the severity of the offense,” she said.

Flores’ attorney, Peter Moyers, though, pointed out that Flores has not violated the terms of his bail or committed any other crimes in the six months since he’d been bailed out of jail.

While his client’s crimes were “horrendous,” others who have committed even worse sex crimes have been sentenced to probation. He called Flores a “work in progress.”

Flores, in a May 6 letter to the court, expressed his remorse for his actions and said he has “learned that it is my responsibility to interact appropriately with those around me according to age and that there are consequences in not doing so.”

He said he was employed and seeking a therapist.

White said that based on the pre-sentence investigation of Flores, he wasn’t sure if Flores had fully taken responsibility for the crimes or understood how serious they were, noting that Flores had said a “red flag” should have been that one of his victims didn’t want to meet at her house, when what the red flag should have been was that she was 12.

“These were girls,” White said “Not young adults, not women — girls, who were violated.”

But he said he didn’t expect Flores to show up for his sentencing Wednesday and had been surprised that the DA’s office didn’t ask that he be taken into custody immediately after he pleaded guilty in February.

