Man convicted of pointing gun at officer arrested for armed robbery of Ground Zero Coffee, Madison police say

A man once convicted of pointing a gun at an officer was arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of Ground Zero Coffee, Madison police reported.
Nathaniel W. Homestead was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the robbery of the coffee shop at 744 Williamson St. shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Lt. David Jugovich said in a statement.
The robber later identified as Homestead fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbery and was last seen running on Williamson Street, away from the Capitol, Jugovich said.
An officer saw a person similar to the description of the suspect and coordinated a response that included deputies from a Dane County Boat Unit who helped check the area on foot. They saw the suspect at BB Clarke Beach, changing his clothes and foot chase began that ended with Homestead’s arrest in a back yard in the 900 block of Spaight Street, Jugovich said.
A duffel bag was recovered at BB Clarke Beach with evidence, Jugovich said.
Homestead in March 2015 pleaded guilty to intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer, along with using a firearm while intoxicated, firing a firearm within 100 feet of a building and misdemeanor bail jumping for an incident in December 2014.
In that incident, Homestead was less than 15 feet from Officer Bee Xiong when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Street. Xiong drew his service weapon, got out of his car and yelled at Homestead several times to drop his gun, convincing him to put it down.
Homestead was out on parole in September 2015 when police used a taser to subdue him when he refused to comply with officers' commands and instead began to reach to his waistband for what appeared to be a handgun and turned out to be a fake handgun.
In a separate incident shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, a man grabbed merchandise and claimed to have a gun, though none was seen, in a robbery of Walgreens, 3710 E. Washington Ave, Jugovich said in a statement.
The robber, who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, was described as Black, in his 40s, and was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball hat, black T-shirt, and blue jeans.
