Man convicted of pointing gun at officer arrested for armed robbery of Ground Zero Coffee, Madison police say

A man once convicted of pointing a gun at an officer was arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of Ground Zero Coffee, Madison police reported.

Nathaniel W. Homestead was arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the robbery of the coffee shop at 744 Williamson St. shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Lt. David Jugovich said in a statement.

The robber later identified as Homestead fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after the robbery and was last seen running on Williamson Street, away from the Capitol, Jugovich said.

An officer saw a person similar to the description of the suspect and coordinated a response that included deputies from a Dane County Boat Unit who helped check the area on foot. They saw the suspect at BB Clarke Beach, changing his clothes and foot chase began that ended with Homestead’s arrest in a back yard in the 900 block of Spaight Street, Jugovich said.

A duffel bag was recovered at BB Clarke Beach with evidence, Jugovich said.