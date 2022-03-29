Man convicted of making threats on Amtrak train charged with groping deputy, 2 inmates in jail

A man from Portland, Oregon, who as a passenger aboard an Amtrak train in 2020 was arrested in Wisconsin after he brandished an 8-inch knife and tried to force his way into one of the train's locomotives, was charged Tuesday with groping a sheriff's deputy and two inmates at the Dane County Jail, where he is awaiting sentencing on a federal conviction.

Timothy I. Thomas, 32, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of disorderly conduct for the incidents, which are all alleged to have happened in the jail on the morning of March 10, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

All three of the alleged assaults are captured on video, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

The female deputy was one of three deputies doing a security check in the jail. One of the deputies said he noticed after his colleague came out of a cell that she looked "disturbed."

"That guy just grabbed my crotch," she said. Deputies went into the cell where Thomas was located and told him to turn around and place his hands behind his back. "It was an accident, I didn't mean to touch her like that," Thomas told them.

Thomas and another inmate were sitting at a dayroom table, the female deputy said, and as she walked past, Thomas reached out and grabbed her.

The inmate who was sitting at the table with Thomas told deputies he saw Thomas' hand move up as the female deputy passed, but that his view from then on was obstructed. But he also said that about 20 minutes earlier, Thomas had touched his buttocks while he was sitting at the table reading.

Another inmate said he did not see what happened because he was sleeping, but said that earlier in the day Thomas also had grabbed his buttocks.

Thomas is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty on March 3 to interfering with a railroad conductor with reckless disregard for the safety of human life. The conviction carries up to 20 years in federal prison when Thomas is sentenced on May 19 by U.S. District Judge William Conley.

Proceedings in that case had been paused at one point while Thomas was sent to a federal facility for a competency evaluation and treatment. He was deemed restored to competency in December, according to federal court records.

Thomas was arrested on Nov. 7, 2020, by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office after it responded to a report of an Amtrak passenger brandishing a knife. Passengers told police Thomas had started threatening people as the westbound train from Chicago passed the Wisconsin Dells area.

One passenger said, according to court records, that Thomas was talking loudly, banging on his belongings and threatening to "kill people." Another said Thomas refused to wear a mask and coughed on other passengers.

When a conductor approached him, Thomas pulled out a white-handled knife and brandished it over his head, court records state. The train later stopped in Oakdale, and Thomas got off and tried to force his way into one of the locomotives. Officers caught up to Thomas as he walked away from the tracks. They found the knife in one of Thomas' pant legs, according to court records.

