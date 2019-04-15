A Madison man was convicted Monday of reckless homicide for selling heroin in 2015 to a DeForest man who then died from an overdose.
Kendall G. Ragland, 40, would be sentenced to four years of probation under a joint sentencing recommendation that is part of a plea agreement reached between Ragland and prosecutors. Ragland is currently in prison until 2021 after his extended supervision for a prior heroin-selling conviction was revoked in December by the state Department of Corrections, about six months after Ragland was charged in May with first-degree reckless homicide.
Ragland pleaded no contest Monday to the homicide charge for the July 16, 2015, overdose death of 22-year-old Conrad Rauwolf.
Also as part of the plea agreement, Ragland would be sentenced to a year in jail, to follow his release from prison, on domestic abuse-related convictions for which he originally received probation in 2015. His probation for those convictions has been revoked.
Reserve Judge John Markson took Ragland's no contest plea Monday, but Ragland will be sentenced on June 27 by Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
Although Ragland's lawyer, Mark Frank, and prosecutors are jointly recommending the probation and jail sentences, Ragland faces up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision for the reckless homicide conviction.
According to a criminal complaint, three people told police they regularly bought heroin from Ragland, and a fourth person said he drove Rauwolf to Madison's East Side to buy heroin the same day Rauwolf died. Cellphone records placed Ragland and the driver in the same area at the same time, the complaint states.