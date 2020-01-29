Man convicted of felony murder in fatal robbery sentenced to 14 years

Despite continued claims that he is innocent, and that he did not know a robbery was going to happen that would lead to a fatal shooting in 2018, a 19-year-old Sun Prairie man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison.
"I'm not lying, I've been telling the truth from the start," Gary C. Mays Jr. told Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. "No matter what nobody say, can nobody tell me what happened but the people that was there. They knew if they tell them what they wanted to hear, they was gonna get what they want."
Mays was referring to testimony at his trial in November and statements by two co-defendants, Joshua McInnis and Travon Jackson, and by others that contradicted his own testimony.
Mays was convicted in November of felony murder for taking part in a robbery during a marijuana deal that led to the shooting of Julian J. Patterson, 20, in the parking lot of the New Fountains Apartments on Anton Drive in Fitchburg. It was Mays' second trial in the matter. His first ended in a mistrial.
During the robbery, McInnis fired the fatal shot. He pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jackson, who helped arrange the deal but wasn't present, was sentenced to five years in prison.
Mays spoke for nearly 10 minutes after one of his lawyers, state Assistant Public Defender Diana Van Rybroek, told Hyland that Mays had not crafted the testimony he provided at his trial after carefully reviewing police documents and evidence in preparation for trial, as prosecutors had asserted. She said she regrets not seeking a mistrial so she and co-counsel Peter Middleton could step down from the case and testify that Mays' trial testimony had been consistent all along with what he had told them, before he had seen any reports.
She also took to task Assistant District Attorney William Brown for telling jurors that Mays' testimony was less reliable because Mays had refused to speak to police, and was first telling his story on the witness stand after months of having police reports around which to bend his story.
Brown said it was Mays' right not to speak to police, and said he didn't fault him for staying silent and taking the witness stand. But he said Mays live-streamed some of his trial preparation with his lawyers, including video of McInnis and Jackson speaking with police. Brown said Mays offered $20 to anyone who could create a caption or meme of a video still.
"He thought this was all a joke," said Brown, who asked for a prison sentence of between 15 and 18 years. He said without Mays' presence at the robbery, the shooting would not have happened.
Hyland said he hesitated to comment on the assertions made by Mays and his lawyers, given that an appeal is likely. The jury that heard the case, however, found Mays guilty of felony murder, he said.
Hyland said the video Mays made of his trial preparation was "demonstrative of a level of immaturity." But he agreed with Brown, and with the testimony of others at Mays' trial, that Mays was an indispensable part of what happened during the robbery that night.
"But for Mr. Mays' actions, there might not be the discharging of the gun that killed Mr. Patterson," Hyland said.