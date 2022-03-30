Man convicted of Amtrak threats attacked deputies in Dane County Jail, sheriff's office says

A Portland, Oregon, man who was charged Tuesday with groping a Dane County sheriff's deputy and two inmates in the jail earlier this month attacked two jail deputies without warning, also on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Timothy I. Thomas, 32, who is being held in the Dane County Jail while he awaits sentencing on a federal charge of threatening passengers and a conductor on an Amtrak train in 2020, is now tentatively charged with two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday the deputies were completing wellness checks in the cellblock in the City-County Building jail where Thomas was being housed.

"Without provocation or any indication Thomas was agitated or upset, he spontaneously and violently attacked the two deputies," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Additional deputies responded and were able to secure Thomas and apply restraints."

Both deputies were injured. One of them was evaluated at a local hospital and later released, the Sheriff's Office said.

Also on Tuesday, Thomas was charged with three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of disorderly conduct after it was alleged that on March 10, he had grabbed the crotch of a female deputy who was part of a group of deputies doing a security check of the area where Thomas was housed, according to a criminal complaint.

During the investigation of that incident, two inmates told deputies that Thomas also had grabbed their buttocks sometime earlier on March 10, the complaint states.

All three of the incidents were captured on security video, the complaint states.

Thomas was arrested in November 2020 after he threatened passengers on a westbound Amtrak train as it passed through Wisconsin, then pulled a knife on a conductor who had come to speak with Thomas. Federal court documents state Thomas got off the train at Oakdale, in Monroe County, and tried to force his way into one of the locomotives.

When Thomas was taken into custody by Monroe County sheriff's deputies, a knife was found concealed in one of his pant legs, federal court documents state.

Thomas pleaded guilty on March 3 to interfering with a railroad conductor with reckless disregard for the safety of human life. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 19 by U.S. District Judge William Conley.

