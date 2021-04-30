Man convicted in 2018 of shooting at police can withdraw guilty pleas, seek trial, judge rules

A former Dane County judge should have allowed a man accused of firing gunshots at police to withdraw his guilty pleas before sentencing him to 22 years in prison, the judge's successor ruled Friday.
Circuit Judge Mario White ruled that in 2018, his predecessor, former Circuit Judge William Hanrahan, should have let Cornelius Britton withdraw guilty pleas that Britton says were made in haste and under pressure, requests Britton had made at least five times before Hanrahan sentenced him to prison.
"I find Mr. Britton has presented a fair and just reason to withdraw his pleas," White concluded. "I find Judge Hanrahan erred in not making such a finding."
The ruling restores all of the original charges against Britton, 25, which includes one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and one count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer.
With the decision, White vacated Britton's guilty pleas and his 22-year prison sentence, followed by eight years of extended supervision.
District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Britton's current lawyer, public defender Tristan Breedlove.
Britton pleaded guilty in May 2018 to the three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, which each carried up to 17½ years of combined prison and extended supervision. The attempted homicide charge that was dismissed carried up to 60 years of imprisonment.
A criminal complaint alleged that on Oct. 6, 2016, Britton lured police to the 5800 block of Russett Road on Madison's Southwest Side by firing a gun in the area. An officer who responded to the call was checking for bullet casings near an apartment building when she heard five gunshots, fired in her direction, coming from another apartment building.
Two of the reckless endangerment charges involved an incident two days earlier in which two people told police Britton had fired at them after robbing them on Britta Parkway.
Leading to the entry of his guilty pleas, Britton had been through three lawyers with whom he had disagreements or a conflict of interest. Britton's fourth lawyer, Peter Bartelt, represented him at his plea hearing, held on the day a jury was to be selected.
At the hearing, Britton began to go through the process of entering pleas, then stopped and said he wanted a trial. After another conference with Bartelt, he finished the plea hearing.
But soon after that, Britton asked in letters or through his subsequent attorneys to withdraw the guilty pleas, writing in his first request that his "decision to take the plea was a rushed mistake that I would like to correct by taking this to trial." In another letter, he said he didn't fully understand what he was pleading guilty to, or believe that his acts showed "utter disregard" for human life as required under the reckless endangerment charge.
Britton asked that Bartelt be dismissed as his lawyer, and with a new attorney Britton again asked to withdraw his guilty pleas. That attorney subsequently withdrew from the case, and another was appointed, but he also withdrew. But before he did he also filed a plea withdrawal motion, alleging Bartelt had not effectively communicated with Britton the nature of the pleas or the legal process.
Hanrahan denied the motion and ruled Britton had now forfeited his right to counsel. On his own, Britton again asked to withdraw his pleas, and Hanrahan denied the request. Britton represented himself at his sentencing hearing.
In his ruling, White wrote that because Britton had asked to withdraw his pleas prior to sentencing, he had to show "a fair and just reason" to withdraw them, a lesser burden than if he had first asked after he was sentenced.
White agreed Britton's pleas were hastily entered, and the plea agreement Britton accepted on the day of jury selection was substantially different from an offer he rejected about five months earlier.
"A drastically new plea offer given the day of jury selection is of serious concern to the court," White wrote. "Choosing to go to trial or enter a plea is a major decision. It is clear from the plea hearing that Mr. Britton was hesitant to take the offer."
Britton equivocated before taking the plea, White wrote.
"He essentially had two options that morning," White wrote. "Take this brand new plea offer now or go to trial today."
White wrote Britton never had the opportunity to discuss the offer in depth with his attorney, and first asked to undo the plea a day after he pled. Britton has also indicated he was taking medication that affected his ability to fully participate in the hearing, White wrote. That amounts to a fair and just reason to withdraw Britton's pleas, he wrote.
