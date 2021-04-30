Man convicted in 2018 of shooting at police can withdraw guilty pleas, seek trial, judge rules

A criminal complaint alleged that on Oct. 6, 2016, Britton lured police to the 5800 block of Russett Road on Madison's Southwest Side by firing a gun in the area. An officer who responded to the call was checking for bullet casings near an apartment building when she heard five gunshots, fired in her direction, coming from another apartment building.

Two of the reckless endangerment charges involved an incident two days earlier in which two people told police Britton had fired at them after robbing them on Britta Parkway.

Leading to the entry of his guilty pleas, Britton had been through three lawyers with whom he had disagreements or a conflict of interest. Britton's fourth lawyer, Peter Bartelt, represented him at his plea hearing, held on the day a jury was to be selected.

At the hearing, Britton began to go through the process of entering pleas, then stopped and said he wanted a trial. After another conference with Bartelt, he finished the plea hearing.