Man comes to town of Dunn home, fires shot into porch, authorities say

A man came to a town of Dunn home Friday morning and fired a shot into the porch, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired about 8:10 a.m. in the 900 block of Trout Trail in the town of Dunn, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence Officials and activists suspect an uptick in gun violence in Madison comes from a combination of hot weather and people living with chronic poverty, stress and trauma compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resident told the deputies that a man came to his front door and fired one shot into his porch, then left the area in a newer model Honda Accord, silver or gray in color, with dealer plates with a registration tag in the rear window, Schaffer said.

No one was injured, Schaffer said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.