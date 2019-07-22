A 38-year-old Madison man who went to an emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night said it happened at a local park, but police thought otherwise.
The man told police he was the victim of a random shooting that took place in the parking lot of a park, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
"Officers checked," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "There were many people at the park he mentioned, and no one saw anyone get shot."
The man had been shot in the leg.
"Doctors told investigators the wound appeared to be self-inflicted, and was likely the result of an accidental discharge of a handgun," DeSpain said.
No charges were filed.