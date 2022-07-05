Man cited for failure to stop at stop sign after Rock County crash sends 3 to hospital, authorities say

A man ran a stop sign and caused a collision in Rock County on Monday that sent three people to hospitals, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. Monday, Rock County deputies and Evansville police were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Highway 213 and North Highway M in the town of Magnolia, Capt. Mark Thompson said in a statement

Investigators determined that a 2015 Chevy Cruze driven by a 70-year-old Evansville man was southbound on Highway M when the man failed to stop at the stop sign at Highway 213 and collided with a 2018 Kia Forte occupied by a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both of Janesville, Thompson said.

Ambulances took both men to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and the woman to St. Mary’s in Janesville, Thompson said.

The Evansville man was admitted with a serious head injury, while the occupants of the Kia were expected to be treated and released for minor injuries, Thompson said.

The Evansville man was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to fasten seatbelt, Thompson said.

No names were released of those involved.

