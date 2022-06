Man cited after accidentally firing shot into neighboring apartment on Far West Side, Madison police say

A man accidentally fired a shot into a neighboring apartment on the Far West Side while working on his gun on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The man, who police didn’t identify, was cited for endangering the safety of another by way of negligent use of a weapon, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Bear Claw Way around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a man reported hearing a loud bang he believed was a gunshot and then found a bullet in his living room Fryer said.

Officers found a bullet hole in a wall of the man’s apartment, and the neighbor admitted to accidentally firing his gun while working on it. The neighbor legally owned the gun, Fryer said.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.