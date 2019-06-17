A 72-year-old North Side man was choked by a burglar Saturday afternoon after the burglar pushed his way into the victim's home.
The home invasion and residential burglary happened at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Calypso Road, Madison police said.
The resident told police he could hear someone outside his apartment door.
"He went to investigate, cracking the door a couple of inches," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
As he did so, the stranger, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, pushed into the apartment.
"The intrusion knocked the victim to the floor," DeSpain said. "He said the burglar choked him before making off with a large flat-panel TV."
No description of the burglar was given.