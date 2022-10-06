 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man chases thief who stole property from his vehicle on West Side, Madison police say

A man chased a thief who stole property from his vehicle on Tuesday morning on the West Side, Madison police reported.

A man told police he went to his vehicle in the 400 block of Charmany Drive during a work break at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday and saw someone walking away from the vehicle with his property, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

The man chased the thief briefly, but stopped when the thief indicated he had a weapon, Fryer said.

No weapon was seen, the man was not injured, and no arrest has been made, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

