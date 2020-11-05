Man charged with threatening to kill grandmother, misuse of her identity

State investigators have charged a DeForest man, who in the 1990s masqueraded as a congressman as part of a scam, with misusing the identities of others, including his grandmother, and threatening to kill his grandmother to force her to cheaply sell him her condominium.

A criminal complaint filed last week by the state Department of Justice states that DOJ's Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unite began investigating Jason T. McDermott, 45, after his 82-year-old grandmother's attorney became concerned he was taking advantage of her financially.

McDermott had lived with her in DeForest until she went into assisted living in 2019. She was diagnosed in 2014 with dementia, the complaint states, and he became her power of attorney for health care decisions in 2016.

The complaint states McDermott was co-owner of a condominium in DeForest with his grandmother and her third husband, who had died in 2018. It was valued at $282,032 around the time that her husband's share of the unit was split between her and McDermott.

In 2019, his grandmother's share was worth nearly $145,000 when McDermott wrote a check to his grandmother for nearly $31,000 for what was described on the check as full payment for the condo. She also signed a quit claim deed for her share of the property, the complaint states.