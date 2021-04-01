Man charged with second child sexual assault, ignoring no-contact order set in first assault case

A 22-year-old Oregon man charged in January with luring a 12-year-old girl out of her home late at night and improperly touching her was charged Thursday with an earlier incident involving another girl.

In addition to a new charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child, Jacan L. Flores was charged with two counts of bail jumping, for what prosecutors said was Flores flagrantly ignoring the terms of his bail in his first case, which forbid him from having any unsupervised contact, direct or indirect, with any children.

"He completely disregarded the court's rules," Assistant District Attorney William Brown said during a court appearance for Flores on Thursday, held by video conference. Brown said prosecutors have evidence of "dozens and dozens" of bail violations by Flores.

On Jan. 5, Flores was charged with sexual assault and child enticement for allegedly meeting up with the 12-year-old girl at Fish Camp County Park in the town of Dunn, where a Dane County sheriff's deputy on routine patrol found him parked about 1 a.m. on Jan. 4. During the deputy's contact with Flores, the girl appeared and approached the deputy and said Flores, whom she had met on Snapchat, had lured her there and got "grabby" with her, a criminal complaint states.

According to the complaint filed Thursday: