An Oregon man who was arrested Wednesday for a shooting on Madison's Southwest Side in May was charged Friday with first-degree reckless injury.
Ronald A. Rice Jr., 35, was charged with shooting a man during a party at a home on North Wickham Court after a witness identified him as the person who fired the shot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Rice was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on Mineral Point Road.
Rice is on federal supervision after serving a prison sentence for a federal drug crime and was under orders not to commit a new crime or possess any weapons, according to federal court documents.
In court Friday, Rice was ordered jailed on $50,000 bail by Court Commissioner Brian Asmus.
According to the complaint:
Police responded to North Wickham Court early on May 19 and made contact with a man and his sister in a vehicle near a home there. The man was hurt. He told police he was fine and wanted to go home and refused an ambulance when one was called for him. Eventually, his sister took him to Meriter Hospital, though he was transferred to UW Hospital.
At the hospital, the man told police he had been at a party on North Wickham Court when his sister yelled at him to run. As he ran down some stairs, he said, he fell and was trampled, then was kicked. When he tried to get up he heard a pop and felt pain in his right buttock.
He told police he didn't realize he had been shot and was feeling pain, he thought, from being beaten.
Three days later, a witness told police Rice was the person who shot the man. The man told police he was having difficulty walking because the bullet had gone through his right femur.
Rice will be back in court for a status conference on July 1.